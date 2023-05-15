Charles Bawadua beats Bawa at Bongo NDC primaries

Mr Charles Bawadua, a legal practitioner has ousted Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency in the National Democratic Congress’ primaries held ahead of the 2024 general election.

He polled 535 votes to beat the incumbent who polled 509 votes and Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea, an Educationist who had 75 votes.

This brought to an end the dream of Mr Bawa who is a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, returning to Parliament for the third consecutive time in 2024 since 2016.

Meanwhile, in the presidential primaries, Former President John Dramani Mahama polled 1,116 votes to beat his contenders Dr Kwabena Duffour and Mr Kojo Bonsu who were able to secure three and six votes respectively.

The three candidates, Mr Bawa, Mr Bawadua and Professor Avea begun their dreams to become MPs in 2015 when all the three contested in the party’s parliamentary primaries to represent the party in the 2016 elections after the three-time MP Albert Abongo decided not to contest again.

The incumbent, however, emerged victorious in that primary and was subsequently elected MP for the area in the 2016 general election.

Although Mr Bawadua and Professor Avea did not contest in the 2020 primaries, the incumbent beat his main contender Dr Rainer Akumperigya, an educationist and won the general election again that year after beating Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa of the New Patriotic Party, the then sitting District Chief Executive.

He was then hoping to secure an opportunity to represent the people of Bongo in parliament for the third time but has not been booted out.

Mr Bawadua who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after his victory expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to lead the party in the 2024 elections and promised not to fail.

“The NDC and the people of Bongo should expect humble, truthful and development-oriented leadership from me and nothing else,” he said.

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP had already via a social media post, congratulated Mr Bawadua and wished him well.