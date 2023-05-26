ChatGPT App currently in 11 countries and still growing

OpenAI has announced in a tweet that the official ChatGPT mobile app is now available in eleven more countries.



When OpenAI first unveiled its mobile app last week, the app was only available on iOS and in the U.S. Now, many people living in Europe, South Korea, New Zealand and more will be able to download the app from the App Store.

The ChatGPT app is a free app without any ads. People who are already familiar with ChatGPT will feel right at home as it’s basically just a way to interact with the chatbot — nothing more, nothing less.

Here’s the full list of countries where the ChatGPT is now available: Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. Once again, the app is only available on iOS for now. In its original announcement, OpenAI also promised that an Android app was “coming soon.”

When you open the app, you can start typing text in a text box at the bottom of the screen. It works just like sending a message in any messenger app. While you can dictate text using Apple’s built-in speech recognition feature, you can also leverage OpenAI’s open source speech recognition system Whisper for voice input.

After you hit the send button, OpenAI processes your request and returns an AI-generated answer. You can follow up with more information or ask for a different answer. The app supports code blocks and users can copy and paste answers.

By default, ChatGPT saves your chat history and uses it for model training. When this feature is enabled, you will also be able to find your conversations on desktop. It’s worth noting that there’s no way to disable data sharing without disabling chat history too.

If you are a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you will be able to access GPT-4’s capabilities through the mobile app. Users should also notice faster response times. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month on desktop and is also available as an in-app purchase in your local currency (€22.99 per month in Europe, £19.99 in the U.K., etc.).

The timing of this expansion, which includes several European countries, is interesting as OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman is meeting European heads of states this week, such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez and the U.K.’s Rishi Sunak. Altman has expressed criticisms toward rushed AI regulatory policy. And now, ChatGPT will be much more accessible in Europe as people will be able to say “just download the app.”