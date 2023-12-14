Chief Donates Educational Materials To Tefle Agorgbe D.A. Basic School

The chief of Tefle Agorgbe and Warlord of the Deh Clan of the Tefle Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has stressed the need for teachers to continue to guide their pupils and students to realize their vision and goals in life. According to him, this is one surest way they can make a real impact in the lives of the learners that pass through their hands. Togbe Adomtsri VI made the call when he presented some educational materials to the pupils and teachers of the Tefle Agorgbe D.A. Basic School at a brief ceremony at Tefle Agorgbe.

The Tefle Agorgbe D.A. Basic School was established in 1989 to provide quality basic education to the young children dotted in and around some five sister communities in the catchment area. The communities include Tefle Agorgbega, Akudome, Dedo, and Doglokpo amongst others.

Despite the school’s infrastructural challenges, it is rated as one of the performing basic schools not only in the Tefle Circuit but also in the district as a whole. According to the Headteacher of the school, the impressive academic performance of the pupils coupled with the high level of discipline in the school have compelled many parents and guardians in the catchment area to bring their wards to the school, resulting in its current encouraging enrolment of about five hundred and twelve (512) pupils.

It is against this background that the Chief of the community, Togbe Adomtsri VI decided to support the school with some Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) as part of his little contribution towards the realization of positive educational outcomes in the community. The items included one thousand (1,000) branded exercise books, sixty (60) mathematical sets for the final Junior High School (JHS) form three (3) pupils as well as twenty (20) teachers’ lesson notebooks.

Present at the well-attended event were many parents and guardians of the children, opinion leaders, and some members and executives of the Tongu Kings and Queens’ Union (TKQU) of which Togbe Adomtsri VI is also the Vice President. Other chiefs and queens present at the ceremony included Togbe Ayensu Kokotako III of Wume and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the TKQU, Mama Tsaha III of Sokpoe and Organizer of the TKQU as well as Mama Ablema II of Fievie, who was also the Chairperson of the event.

Speaking to our news team after the presentation, the Chief said the gesture was to give back to humanity, particularly the children who are the country’s future leaders. Togbe Adomtsri VI noted that having gone through the situation of being an orphan himself to reach his current status, he knows what it takes to afford educational materials in a rural space like Tefle Agorgbe hence his decision to motivate the children to aspire to greater heights.

Togbe Adomtrsi VI noted that the quantum of items was not the issue and that the intent or intention behind the donation was the key matter, adding that it is the beginning of greater things to happen. He charged the pupils not only to learn hard and be responsible citizens but also to see the attainment of their educational goals as a priority in their lives.

PRO of the TKQU, Togbe Ayensu Kokotako III, said the support being given to the pupils should benefit not only themselves and their families but also the entire community, the State of Tongu, and the country as a whole.

He encouraged them to have role models from among the members of society to aspire to limitless levels.

The Headteacher of the School, Mr. Emmanuel Chris Avorkpor, noted that the donation was not only welcoming news to the entire school but also meant a lot to them.

In his view, the school has been performing very well at both the circuit and district level, adding that the gesture would be a morale booster for the teachers and learners to do more.

Mr. Avorkpor assured me that as an excelling school, they would continue to do their best as teachers for the pupils to positively and holistically impact their lives.

The Boys’ and Girls’ Prefects of the school, Master Seth Adekanor, and Miss Patricia Agbodeka, also shared their joy about the gesture with our news team. They were excited about the donation and pledged to be of good behavior and also learn hard to become great future leaders of the area and country at large.

Mama Ablema II, chairperson of the event, was grateful to Togbe Adomtsri VI for the gesture and his love for the children, education, and the Tefle Agorgbe community. She was hopeful that other members of the community would take a cue from the gesture and follow suit to build a strong educational foundation for the pupils.