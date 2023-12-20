Chief isolates himself from Dompreh’s unimpeded endorsement

In a recent press release, Barimah Toa Akwetia III, Chief of Anhuntem Darmang, addressed speculations surrounding political endorsements within the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency.

The Chief categorically stated that neither he nor the community elders have sanctioned support for any specific candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The press release emphasized the commitment of the chieftaincy institution to abide by the constitution of Ghana, which prohibits Chiefs from engaging in political activities. Barimah Toa Akwetia III asserted the community’s dedication to being law-abiding citizens and leaders.

Expressing neutrality in the political landscape, the Chief conveyed that their prayers are with all contestants, assuring that the eventual winner would receive the community’s unwavering support. The release also served as a reminder of the chieftaincy institution’s stance on political involvement.

Barimah Toa Akwetia III took the opportunity to caution politicians against using the names of the Chiefs and the Damang community in making declarations of support. The press release, signed by Baffour Adjei Kwaku Bonsu I, Mawerehene of Anhuntem Darmang, highlighted the Chief’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the community and its leaders.

Below is the full press release:

*The Chief of Anhuntem Darmang has not declared support for any candidate*

The attention of Barimah Toa Akwetia III, Chief of Anhuntem Darmang, has been brought to a purported news publication suggesting that I and other Chiefs in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency support Frank Annoh Dompreh’s bid to contest unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

I wish to state that I and the elders of the community have not authorised anyone to support the political agenda of any individual in the constituency.

The chieftaincy institution by the constitution of Ghana is that Chiefs are not supposed to be engaged in politics, and as law-abiding citizens and leaders of the community, we will not go contrary to the laws of the land.

Our prayers are with all contestants and whoever becomes victorious, will have our outmost support.

I wish to advise politicians to desist from using our names and that of the community of Damang in declaring whatever support.

Signed

Baffour Adjei Kwaku Bonsu I

Mawerehene of Anhuntem Darmang

020 822 0914

For and on behalf of

Barimah Toa Akwetia III