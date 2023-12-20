NAPO Reacts to ‘Bawumia is useless Video’

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has asked the public to disregard an old video circulating of him addressing the economy with caption ‘Bawumia running mate says Bawumia is useless’.

He claims that the video’s caption implies that Napo is disparaging the Vice President as being useless.

As per Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s statement, the video’s context refutes the malicious interpretation that has been attached to it.

According to a statement signed by his Press Aide, Kofi Afena Abrefa, the video in question was recorded in February 2014, during which he was responding to then-President John Mahama’s State of the Nations address.

Read full statement below ;