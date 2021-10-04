China sends 52 aircraft to Taiwan after US expresses concerns

China sent 52 aircraft to Taiwan’s air defence zone on Monday, Taipei announced, marking a new record number of daily warplane sorties over Taiwan.

The largest incursion was conducted one day after the United States condemned China’s “provocative” military activity near Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said late Monday that, during the daytime, 52 Chinese warplanes had entered Taiwan’s south-western Air Defence Identification Zone, including 34 J-16 fighter jets, 12 H-6 bombers, two Su-30 fighters, two Yun-8, and two KJ-500 aircraft.

The ministry said the Taiwan Air Force had issued radio warnings and its air defence missile systems were activated to monitor the activity.

China’s incursion on Monday was larger than Friday’s 38 sorties and Saturday’s 39, both representing record-high numbers. On Sunday, 16 Chinese warplanes were also spotted in Taiwan’s air defence zone.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Sunday that China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan “is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.”

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” Price said in a statement.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said late Sunday that China’s proactive military moves had undermined the status quo of regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and caused serious concerns from other countries.

Taiwan’s defence ministry began to release reports of daily sorties by Chinese warplanes on its official website in September 2020.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-governing democratic island part of its territory.