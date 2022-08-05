China to Impose Sanctions Against Pelosi, Close Relatives After Trip to Taiwan – Beijing

China will impose sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her close relatives in connection with her provocative visit to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The US official Pelosi dealt a serious blow to the “One-China” principle, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.

“Based on the relevant legislation of China, the Chinese side has decided to impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives following her provocative actions,” the statement read.