China-U.S. Green Cooperation Benefits Asia-Pacific Region

At the China-US summit in San Francisco, the leaders of the two countries emphasized that China and the US should accelerate their efforts to address the climate crisis.

They welcomed the positive discussions recently held by the climate envoys of both countries, including domestic emission reduction actions for the 2020s, and jointly pushing for the success of COP28, launching the China-US ‘Climate Action Enhancement Working Group’. During the APEC meeting period, the ‘Green Innovation and Sustainable Development Forum’ was held in San Francisco.