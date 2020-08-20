Experienced paddler Chen Meng paired with Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu to clinch the women’s team finals at the China table tennis team practice for the Tokyo Olympic on Thursday, beating Chen Xingtong, Gu Yuting and Sun Mingyang 3-0 in the final.

Sun, who has gained three gold medals during the test, first joined the national team in 2017.

“I regard today’s match as the finals for Olympics and I’m well prepared. The good results reflect the training efforts and I am going to learn from the matches and prepare for difficulties,” Sun said.

The Olympic practice test will run until this Friday, with the men’s team title on offer.