CHRAJ resolves more human rights cases within Dormaa enclave

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) investigated and resolved 109 human rights cases in Dormaa Central municipality, Dormaa East, and Dormaa West Districts of the Bono Region in 2021.

The Commission, according to Mr Eric K Aboyer, the Dormaa Municipal Director of CHRAJ, recorded 228 cases, comprising 35 complaints relating to children’s rights, 31 under women rights, 27 relating to property rights as well as 108 cases of Economic and Social Right and two cases of administrative justice.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Akenkro, Mr Aboyer said of the recorded cases 27 of them were outstanding cases the commission could not resolve in 2020, adding 18 of the cases were withdrawn after the parties agreed to resolve them.

He said four of the cases were also referred to court when the commission realized it was out of its purview saying 62 of them were also disposed-off because the complainants failed to show interest and abandoned the cases after three months.

“We can revisit a case if the complainant shows interest and come back after three months. So it doesn’t mean that we have entirely closed the cases”, he added, saying “if cases fall outside our mandate we advise complainants accordingly”.

Mr Aboyer said the commission had the right to subpoena and arraign people who failed to honour its invitation for prosecution.

He explained to make its services easily available to the general public, the commission had opened an office at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District.

This is to lessen the burden of people traveling long distances to the Dormaa-Ahenkro office, saying plans were also underway to open another office at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District.