Christians mark Palm Sunday with procession

Parishioners of the St Augustine, Holy Rosary, Holy Trinity and Corpus Christi Roman Catholic churches at Hohoe have commemorated this year’s Palm Sunday with processions through the principal streets of the town.

Palm Sunday, which is a biblical historical event, is marked by Christians globally, to remember the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, days before His crucifixion.

Also known as ‘Passion Sunday,’ the Day was the final Sunday of Lent, and the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian Calendar.

It is known as Palm Sunday because the believers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ often use palm fronds for the re-enactment of Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.

Reverend Father Paschal Afesi, the Parish Priest at the St Augustine Catholic Church, in a homily, said every power and strength came from God, but mankind used the strength to suppress fellow humans.

He said people need to appreciate the efforts and strides of others rather than engaging in negativities such as backbiting and jealousy.

Mankind must recognise God in all dealings and not only when in need.

Rev. Afesi said the occasion called for the renewal of faith and hope in the Lord and admonished believers of the Gospel to remain each other’s keeper.

Rev Fr Christopher Latsebi, the Parish Priest of the Holy Trinity Church, urged Christians to emulate the loving and peaceful nature exhibited by Jesus Christ.

He noted that Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem made Christ victorious over death, even before His crucifixion, and that was the foundation of the Christian faith.