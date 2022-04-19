Christians to exhibit good attitudes at work places

Apostle Emmanuel Osei Ofosu, the Sefwi-Bekwai Area Head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, has called on Christians to exhibit good attitudes at their work places, homes and anywhere they may be to show they are true followers of Jesus Christ.

He said Christians must always learn how to co-exist with their neighbours for a peaceful atmosphere at all times.

Apostolic Osei Ofosu gave the advice when he delivered a sermon at the 2022 Easter Convention held at the Sefwi Bekwai Roman Catholic School Park.

He spoke on the theme: “Jesus Christ has risen! He lives forever.”

The resurrection of Jesus Christ must bring new hope to Christians, he said, and cautioned the youth against the use of hard drugs, drinking of alcohol and unnecessary spending during Easter.

Rather, he urged them to invest their monies and efforts in businesses for a brighter future.

A similar convention was held at Bibiani Methodist Park, where Pastor Anthony Koranteng, Pastor of Kyekyewere and the Head of the Church of Pentecost at Bibiani, tasked the youth to allow themselves to be led by the Holy Spirit as Jesus Christ has risen from the death.