Christians urged to exemplify Christ’s humility

The Reverend Fr. Ebenezer Nii Ofoli Botchway, Priest Assisting, Christ the King Anglican Church (CKAC), Sakumono, says the commemoration of Palm Sunday signals the beginning of Holy Week, which among others, requires Christians to exude humility as Christ did.

He said even though Christ was exalted as King, he remained humbled and perfectly obedient until death.

That significant trait, he said, mandated Christians to exemplify Christ and possess such inner qualities as humility was the highest virtue in the mind of God.

Rev’d Botchway, speaking in a homily on the Palm Sunday (Passion Sunday) at CKAC after a procession in the sprawling Sakumono Estate, said the first distinctive feature of Palm Sunday was “a joyful procession or procession of witnessing” to make disciples as Christ commanded.

Palm Sunday is a Christian celebration that marks the beginning of the Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday.

It commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Parishioners at CKAC Sakumono, like other churches, were given palm branches, which they brandished in a procession characterised by the singing of traditional Lent hymns and chants of “Hassana”.

Another feature was the Passion Gospel read in a trialogue, which gave a systematic narration of events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion and death.

Rev’d Botchway said like Isaiah, a typology of Jesus, whose righteous suffering was as a result of being faithful and obedient to the Lord, there was the need for Christians to endure the challenges of recent times and be faithful.

He said: “If Jesus emptied himself, left his thrown in heaven, came to earth, born as human and went through shame and pain to save man, then we have no business than to witness to the world – our colleagues, neighbours, friends that Jesus Christ is the Saviour of the world”.

Palm Sunday, he noted, was a reminder of the selfless love Jesus showed by laying down his life for humanity, and it was time for Christians to have an introspection on how to show that same love to those around them.