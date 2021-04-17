The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) has lauded government’s efforts at promoting electronic governance (E-egovernance) to enhance Ghana’s industrial revolution.

“As a nation, I am happy to observe that we are heading in the right direction, particularly with the systematic implementation of E-Governance that is the prime-mover of our quest to be part of the fourth industrial revolution,” Mr Richard Obeng Okrah, the President of the CISCM, said in Accra.

He was speaking at the supply chain panel discussion on the theme: “Importance of End-to-End Integrated Supply Chain Practice for Sustainable growth in times of uncertainty.”

The subset of the theme was, “The Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Supply Chain Operations and its effects on National Development, Businesses and Enterprises.”

E-governance is the application of information technology (IT) in delivering government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, integration of various stand-alone systems between government and citizens, government-to-business, government-to-government and government-to-employees.

This enhances the availability of government services to citizens in a convenient, efficient, and transparent manner.

Mr Okrah said there was no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic had created uncertainties in the entire global environment.

“Last year, around this time, Ghana was in lockdown, a measure that the Government had to institute to save lives given the inadequacy and unpreparedness of our health systems to keep pace with the impact of the pandemic at the time,” Mr Okrah said.

“I dare say that every aspect of our lives was affected and although we do have a handle of the situation today, we cannot by any stretch of our imagination declare that we are out of the woods.”

He said although some industries and businesses had economically benefited from the pandemic, those constituted a minority, especially mobile telecommunication operators due to increased use of data.

Mr Okrah said the discussion was relevant because of the important role supply chain played in the value-driven economy.

Supply chain had become key links to government and industry as it delivered goods and services to all citizens and export markets on a timely basis to enable people live meaningful and rewarding lives, he said.

“As citizens go about their economic activities, the success or otherwise of their endeavours hinged directly on the existence of seamless supply chain systems.”

Mr Okrah said all players in the chain relied on efficient financial services, transport infrastructure, software capabilities, and telecommunication networks to ensure end-to-end supply chain effectiveness in the market place.

There was, therefore, the need for public/private partnership, leadership and ethical direction, as well as effective governance and non-obstructive regulations to ensure the success of policy development and implementation for growth.

The discussion forms part of activities marking the World Supply Chain Day, set aside for action with companies from industry, trade and the logistics services sector by allowing the public to gain an insight into their activities for career options and business.

The discussants examined four sectors of the economy heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; financial, energy (power and petroleum), health, and manufacturing.

They include Mr Kingsley Sarpong, the Managing Director of Chase Petroleum Ghana Ltd, Dr Ebenezer Tagoe, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance, Volta River Authority, and Mr John Awuah of the Ghana Association of Bankers.

Others were Mr Seth Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Ghana Industries, and Dr Daniel Boamah, Head of Microbiology, Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong-Akwapim.

They reiterated the need for more research into virtual work in Ghana and recommended the putting in place of strong IT systems to protect organisations from hackers.