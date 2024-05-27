Citizens Warned to Stay Alert Against Fake News Before Elections

Mr. Benjamin Kyere, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Sunyani East, has cautioned citizens to be vigilant about the spread of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation ahead of the 2024 general election.

He said as the election campaign gained momentum and several pieces of information would be disseminated from various sources, particularly through social media platforms, saying citizens needed to be cautious and discern in evaluating the credibility of the information they come across.

He, however, emphasized the importance of verifying the sources of information before accepting and sharing it was that information could easily be manipulated and circulated, adding that individuals must be diligent in discerning the truth from falsehood.

Mr. Kyere made the statement at separate engagements with members of the Mosama Disco Christo Church, patients at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, market women, drivers, and people with disabilities and okada drivers as part of the Constitution Week celebration.

He observed that most of the news circulated were sensationalized just to attract attention and generate revenue, as the more people viewed their content, the greater their financial gain.

Emphasizing on the NCCE’s theme for the year “Together We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved,” Mr. Kyere stated that nation-building was a collective responsibility.

He added the progress of a nation relied on its people, where citizens are law abiding, fulfilling their duties and adhering to national values such as integrity and discipline.

Mr. Kyere urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the current limited registration exercise to ensure they were registered to vote for their preferred candidate in the upcoming December 7th elections.

Rev. Emmanuel Abuakwa, the Sunyani District Pastor for the Mosama Disco Christo Church, expressed his appreciation to the NCCE for their informative education efforts.

He stressed the significance of the information being provided, noting it would help enlighten Ghanaians and prevent any challenges during the upcoming elections.

Rev. Abuakwa stressed the importance of peace and prosperity going hand in hand, and urged citizens to highlight peace before, during, and after the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.