CLOGSAG to strike over neutrality allowances

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced that it will embark on a strike effective Thursday, April 21, 2022.

According to the association, they are forced to embark on the industrial action as a result of government’s failure to pay neutrality allowances owed to members.

A statement by the association announcing the strike said the allowance was to be implemented immediately after a meeting with government and the signing of an MoU to that effect on January 20, 2022.“It was noted that the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The National Executive Council (NEC) therefore decided that CLOGSAG should embark on industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MoU,” the statement signed by the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo read.

The association further stated that it has informed the National Labour Commission, the Civil Service Council, the Local Government Service Council, and other stakeholders of the planned strike, which will last until the issue is resolved.