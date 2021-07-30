Cloudy weather to prevail this morning-GMet

The weather will be cloudy this morning, with the possibility of slight rains over a few places, particularly around the middle sector.

Misty conditions are expected over the mountainous and forest areas.

A forecast signed by Madam Evelyn Addai Amankwah, Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the afternoon would be sunny across the country.

It said there would also be slight chances of isolated rains over the Southern half, from late afternoon towards the evening.