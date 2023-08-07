Clyde Adjei picks Transformational Dep. Managing Director Award 

Deputy Managing Director of trade facilitation company, Ghana Link Network Services, Clyde Panyin Adjei, has been recognized as the most transformational Deputy Managing Director operating in the private sector.

His recognition comes on the back of the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at the nation’s ports – Tema and Takoradi – which has led to a significant jump in revenue mobilised by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the Government.

Clearance of goods at the ports have also been made easier and faster with the introduction of ICUMS.

In celebration of his achievements, Mr. Clyde Adjei, was honoured with the Transformational Deputy Managing Director Award in the private sector category at the 3rd National Governance & Business Leadership Awards held on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is held to celebrate and honour outstanding leaders who have achieved greatness in both the private and public sectors.

These individuals have exhibited exemplary leadership qualities and innovative strategies, making profound impact on their organizations and the community at large.

Mr. Clyde Adjei is a dynamic and results-driven Director with a proven ability to lead and grow businesses to achieve maximum profitability and efficiency.

He has a wealth of experience in developing and strengthening management teams to foster sustainable and profitable relationships with customers, suppliers and stakeholders.

As the operational person for the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services and other associated companies, Mr. Adjei has demonstrated his expertise in overseeing the operations of the firms he has worked with.

He has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Ghana Link Network Services, making it a dynamic and progressive organisation.

In addition to his role at Ghana Link Network Services, Mr. Adjei is also a Director in other prominent companies which include; Nick TC-Scan Limited, Misyl Energy, Royal Lightening Limited and Nick Petroleum Company Limited.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance Option) from the Green Hill GIMPA and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration (HRM Option) from the Central University College.