KNUST student stabbed to death over missing t-shirt

A tragic incident occurred at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region, where a 24-year-old student lost his life due to stabbing by his friend.

The victim, Lambert Frimpong, a second-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was embroiled in a dispute with his friend over a missing T-shirt.

Lambert denied any involvement in the theft, but the disagreement escalated into a fight, leading to the fatal stabbing on August 5, 2023.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Lambert succumbed to his injuries. The authorities are currently searching for the suspect, who is currently on the run.