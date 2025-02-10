CNPP Urges Creation of New States to Address Regional Imbalance

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) is calling on the National Assembly to take immediate steps to create five additional states in Nigeria, a move aimed at addressing persistent regional disparities.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP argued that democracy cannot thrive in an environment marked by inequity, insisting that fair distribution of resources and opportunities is essential for national unity and progress.

According to the proposal, each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones should consist of seven states. While the North Central and North West zones already meet this criterion, the remaining zones fall short—with the South East having only five states and others six—thereby creating an imbalance that the CNPP believes undermines equitable development. The organization recommends creating one additional state each in the South West, North East, and South-South zones, and two in the South East, with the ultimate goal of paving the way for further state creations if necessary.

The call for redistricting has sparked considerable debate among political observers. Some see the move as a pragmatic solution to long-standing grievances over unequal resource distribution and regional representation, potentially fostering greater unity and stability. Others caution that the redrawing of state boundaries is a complex process, fraught with administrative challenges and the risk of igniting new disputes over resource allocation.

In its statement, the CNPP stressed that the principles of democracy are rooted in fairness, justice, and the rule of law—values that are compromised when certain regions are left underrepresented. The organization’s appeal underscores a broader vision for Nigeria, one where every geopolitical zone has an equal opportunity to develop and contribute to the nation’s prosperity. It is a call for the National Assembly to embrace a more just and equitable approach that can help heal regional divides and propel the country forward.

As the debate continues, the proposal by the CNPP serves as a reminder of the enduring challenges of nation-building in a diverse country like Nigeria. Whether or not the National Assembly will act on these recommendations remains to be seen, but the discussion itself reflects a growing demand for reform that prioritizes equity and fairness for all Nigerians.