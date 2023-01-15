Colonel Ekow Jones (Rtd) of 66 Artillery Regiment honoured

Colonel Ekow Jones (Rtd), the first Commanding Officer (CO) of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, has been honoured for his vision, which led to the establishment of the then Medium Mortar Regiment, now the 66 Artillery Regiment.

Col. Ekow Jones was awarded with a citation for his pivotal role in establishing the Regiment on April 16, 1966 to provide fire support to the Ghana Army and ensure peace and security in the Volta region and Ghana.

“You became the first Commanding Officer of the newly formed Medium Mortar Regiment from April 16, 1966 to July 4, 1970 of which you distinguished yourself by extraordinary acts of leadership, professionalism and selflessness,” the citation said.

The citation said Col. Ekow Jones vision saw the need for the Ghana Army to have heavy support and superior weapons in its arsenal to enhance its crucial role on the battlefield and he engaged Higher Command of the Army which led to the realisation of the Medium Mortar Regiment, now the 66 Artillery Regiment.

The citation added, Col. Ekow Jones subsequently led a four-man team to Israel to train on the 120mm Tampella Mortars which was used to establish the Regiment and that this achievement did not come easy, and it was in recognition of the trust and confidence Higher Command reposed in him.

“This feat in the history of the Regiment further highlighted your professional and selfless leadership skill. Having done this, you did not rest on your laurels, but further beckoned the doors of the Higher Command with constant requests to ensure that the new Unit gets a permanent place which was eventually approved, hence the movement of the Regiment from Medo lines, Burma Camp to Volta Barracks, Ho,” the citation said.

It said this development brought to the fore the character of an officer who had so much love for his Unit and therefore did everything possible to ensure the establishment of the Regiment.

“If today all Gunners see the Volta Barracks as their home and, therefore, have a sense of belonging and identity, then it is you Sir, the founding father of the Regiment. Even after your retirement from active service, you have always shown interest in the Unit’s activities.”

“The doors of your home are always open to us. You have used such occasions to share with us your rich experiences and most importantly the history of the Regiment which we cherish so much. You have mentored all the 16 Commanding Officers after you.”