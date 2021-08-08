COMEU Central swears in new executives

The Conference of Managers of Educational Units (COMEU) has elected new executives to steer its affairs for a four year leadership tenure, with Ms. Praise Perpetual Amagashie taking over from Reverend Felix Kwegyir Mensah as President.

The rest of the newly inducted executives are, Rev. Sylvester Donkoh- Vice President, Mrs Grace Kisi, Secretary, and Mrs Stella Kesewaa Aboakye, Treasurer.

On behalf of Mrs. Martha Owusu Agyemang, Regional Director of Education, Mrs Dorcas Brenda Asare, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of Education, inducted them into office and commended the old Executives for their hard work and commitment, which had contributed in building and growing education in the Region.

“Your tenure was characterized by innovative ideas and dedication as you championed effective supervision and monitoring including making the welfare of teachers your priority,” she said.

Mrs. Asare expressed her confidence in the new executives and urged them to equally be on top of issues to hoist the flag of the Region high.

She said the Region was endowed with resources, which were yet to be harnessed to its full advantage, while education as an equalization factor was also going down.

“I therefore, urge you to particularly work hand in hand to recapture and ensure better academic performance in public schools to avert the fallen standards of education,” she added.

Hanging over his mantle, Rev. Kwegyir Mensah, said due to their unrelenting efforts, the Conference had become vibrant through stronger collaboration with directors, religious bodies and all well-meaning stakeholders who helped to drive the force of education.

He thanked his team and all who supported in making COMEU better, and encouraged the new executives to be united even in their darkest moments and never to give up till the race ended and the battle won.

After the induction, Ms. Amagashie said they would build on their strengths and consider a new direction to strengthen professionalism and training to ensure that the highest level of good leadership was brought to bear.

She urged the Regional Directorate to invite COMEU to trainings and workshops and not be cut off from such privileges, which made them alien to their own fields of operation in the educational arena.

She also pledged her commitment in strengthening relationship with Directors of Education to ensure effective supervision and monitoring of schools’ academic progress.

“We want the best for our schools, we want quality teaching and learning in our schools, this is achievable when everybody is united towards a common goal,” Ms Amagashie added.

As part of the ceremony, citations of honour were presented to the immediate past executives for their services and commitment to the Conference.