Commonwealth Hall’s Sons Of Bacchus (SoB) Group Goes To The Aid Of Pantang Hospital

Sons of Bacchus (SOB), a group made up of past students of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon who believe in giving back to society and helping one another to improve the lives of humanity has ones again gone to the aid of Ghana’s largest Mental Health Hospital, the Pantang Hospital in Adentan, Accra by donating items worth over GH¢10,000 to the inmates.

As part of their annual activities, the group embarks on a charity project targeted at their adopted Female Ward Eleven (11) of the Pantang Hospital in Adentan, Accra.

This year’s donation which is the 5th consecutive time since the charity gesture begun, was undertaken on Wednesday September 21, 2022 and the list of items donated worth about GH¢10,000 included cleaning tools, disinfectants, detergents, bags sachet water, soft drinks, bedsheets etc.

Presenting the items, the leader of the group Lawyer Kwabena Boye Adjekumhene, flanked by other colleagues including, Mr. Michael Leslie Bartlett Vanderpuye, Group Chairman – M&C Group Global and Nana Obeng Amoakohene II, Chief of Tabere, Jamasi emphasized that Members of Sons of Bacchus epitomize the true tenets of VANDALISM which is an accolade attributed to every past student of the only male hall of the University of Ghana, Commonwealth Hall. They echoed that a true VANDAL is a gentleman who thinks of his environment, society and the well-being of every human being which forms the basis of their motivation to support the inmates of Ghana’s biggest mental hospital.

Receiving the items on behalf of management of the Pantang Mental Hospital were Sylvia Atiemo, Evelyn Agyemang, Priscilla Gyan and Dorcas Ahiakpor all Senior Nurses and Gifty Aboagye a Junior Nurse at the health facility. The Hospital management expressed joy over the regular clean-up exercise undertaken by the Sons of Bacchus and the kind support consistently received from the group, saying it has provided a healthy environment for the inmates and management of the hospital.

While expressing their gratitude, the hospital administration also seized the occasion to charge other well-meaning Ghanaians, groups and institutions to emulate the gesture of the past students of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana and urged the VANDALS to also continue to demonstrate their usual humane support to fellow humans.

The Pantang Hospital Administration assured that the items donated by the Sons of Bacchus Group will be put to their best use in the interest of the inmates of the facility who are the intended beneficiaries of the gesture.

Ghana’s health facilities in general and the Mental Hospitals in particular are reported to be in very appalling state with poor conditions and low budgetary allocations, prompting a dire need for assistance for some time now. Thus, making the intervention by the VANDALS timely and tremendously welcoming.