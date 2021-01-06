Torgbui Vizaze Adzaho V, the Awadada of Ziope Traditional Area, has appealed to Ghanaians to help develop the country by judiciously contributing their quota to the development wheel.

He said development is a shared responsibility, so all must be committed to the development agenda in order to reduce yawning poverty gap.

He said there was no need to sit on the fence only to engage in the blame game if things went wrong.

Awadada Adzaho, made these remarks at the Alorkpui Dunenyo Festival celebration at Alorkpui in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

He advised the Alorkpui community members to eschew divisive tendencies in order to marshal all available resources, both human and material to enhance the overall development of the community.

Mama Nyafieve III, Queenmother of Horti, who presided, called on the people to be involved in the decision-making process to help develop the community.

She advised that development was inclusive, hence, the need to bring all on board in the fight against poverty, hunger and disease.

Mr Daniel Agbaglo, the Dunenyo Festival Planning Committee Secretary, urged the people of the community to unite since the community could only develop through unity.

He said the festival was premised on the lack of development projects such as borehole, inaccessible road from Wudzedeke via Alorkpui to Kesenyemito, KVIP, among others with the proceeds from the festival celebration being channeled to addressing these challenges.

Torgbui Aklade IV, Chief of Hornugo advised the community to prioritise their needs and work towards seeking government and benevolent organisations to help with these projects.

He appealed to communities to champion the development of their areas since the state alone could not do everything for them.

The festival was held under the theme: “On your marks to kickstart development of Alorkpui,” a total of GHC22,000 was realised.