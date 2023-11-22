Comoros surprises Ghana in world cup qualifier

Ghana lost 1-0 to Comoros on Tuesday in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Moroni, capital of the Comoros.

After the two teams began the game with caution to avoid conceding a goal, Comoros capitalized on a defensive blunder to break the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Myziane Maolida.

Despite improving their performance and piling more pressure on the hosts, the Black Stars failed to take their chances in the second half.

This is the Comoros second triumph over Ghana, following a 3-2 win in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 18, 2022.

With the win, Comoros tops Group I with six points, while Ghana sits fourth with three points.