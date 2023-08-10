Consider bringing back the volunteer groups for NDC

NDC has banned all volunteer groups for the party and has instructed all its members to follow the party’s structure in everything we do. The only affiliated group of the NDC, that I know is The Professional Forum.

The NDC banned all other affiliated groups for good reasons, but a lot of things have changed on the ground, and I wish the party would consider bringing back the volunteer groups to support the work of the party structures.

Before I make my argument for consideration, I want the party to know that the party structure is not functioning well in some countries and towns. The structures don’t even exist in some countries and towns.

I am bringing this issue up again because the party now has a new Chairman, General Secretary, and a National Organizer. Also, corruption, neglect for the rule of law, and scandals have so far overwhelmed the party structures.

If the elections in 2024 are going to be “do or die” and a communal labour, then my appeal should receive the needed consideration for all hands to be on board. Seriously, I don’t see the action any of the affiliated groups are doing to help the party structures.

There were by-elections in Kumawu and Assin North and everything was about the party structures. The Assin North got better because in part of the Parliament caucus and Mr. Beautiful and his Kumawood folks, who added flavor to the party structure. Wouldn’t it had been the best if we had Fine Ladies for Gyakye Quayson there too?

The only positive noise I hear from the Professional Forum is in the US, and the person carrying all the load is Dr. Justice Salifu, who is also a member of NDC New York Branch. I am just imagining how if we have about 5 of Dr. Salifu’s in about 5 different affiliated groups in the US? But we don’t have them because of the ban.

The ban on volunteer groups by the NDC has forced people to create hundreds of WhatsApp groups so they can discuss politics and be part of the system. One such groups on WhatsApp is Diplomatic Platform. I am on that platform and one of the administrators, Julius Logass, led us to raise over GHC 35,000, which was used to print 1,000 T Shirts for Assin North. I am aware contritions went on, on other platforms, so they will be part of the elections without the party structures. Bernard Oduro Takyi ( BOT) single handedly donated GHC 20,000 towards the Assin North elections. No party structure whipped him to do so.

*RECOMMENDATIONS*

All such volunteer groups shall register with either the National or the Youth Organizers, and pay a registration fee of something like GHC 2000, $200, €200 or £200 depending on country of registration. During registration, the group should add the names and phone numbers of all Executive members of not less than 10 people. The group should state in their bylaws that they are affiliated with NDC and will work under the directive and principles of the NDC. The party can add to the group’s bylaws to make them effective and regulated.

With all due respect, if we banned the volunteer groups because we couldn’t regulate their activities, then we can’t also regulate the activities of the Okada business if we come to power in 2025. The world has changed, and we should also change too.

Mahama reba