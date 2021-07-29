Consumers scan Tema markets for moderate commodity prices

A weekly market survey conducted in major markets in Tema has shown that the prices of some commodities saw a reduction in the week as against the previous week while others saw a marginal increase.

The markets visited included Ashaiman, Tema Community One, Seven, Nine, Texpo, Kpone, and Ada.

At most of the markets, a sack of garden eggs was pegged at GHC300.00; a sack of Cabbage is going for GHC650.00; Carrot medium sack GHC140.00 for the local sack and between GHC85.00 to GHC90.00 for the foreign ones.

A sack of Green pepper pegged at GHC550.00; 50kg of Maize old type GHC500.00 and the 50kg maize new GHC480.00; Yam for GHC1,000.00 for the 50 tubers old ones while new yam goes for GHC500.00 for 70 tubers.

The price of 50kg beans is GHC1,000.00, 50kg Walewale is GHC700.00 and 50kg soya beans is GHC1,200.00 while a sack of Onion goes for GHC700.00, a Small Box of fresh tomatoes is sold at GHC1,600.00 and Big box of fresh tomatoes is pegged at GHC3,000.00.

The price of 50kg Gari goes for GHC900.00, 50kg Groundnut GHC1,800.00, 50kg Millet GHC1,200.00, a bunch of unripe Plantain GHC50.00 and above.

Meanwhile, some of the traders attributed the price differences to scarcity of some foodstuffs others are blaming it on poor roads that were impeding the transportation of the goods from the farming communities to marketing centres.

At the Ashaiman market, traders attributed the high prices of commodities to the unfavourable weather conditions, which affected farmers’ output, therefore, putting pressure on traders to increase prices.

Last week market prices saw a sack of Pepper was pegged at GH¢530.00; Garden eggs at GH¢200.00 per sack, Okro pegged at GH¢140.00 per basket, Cabbage pegged at GH¢1,000.00 per sack, and Green Pepper was GH¢150.00.

The prices of Carrot was GH¢180.00, Ginger per sack was pegged at GH¢800.00, Onions GH¢ 800.00, and a sack of palm nut GH¢160.00.

A bag of Millet was pegged at GH¢380.00; Cowpea at GHS 450.00, Soya Beans GH¢440.00, Beans GH¢1,000.00; Maize GH¢500.00; Gari GH¢800.00; Groundnut GH¢750.00 and rice ranged from GH¢260.00, GH¢275.00, and GH¢290.00 depending on the type.

A tuber of yam ranged from GHC8.00, to GH¢14 00, a sack of Cassava GH¢250.00 depending on the type, Cocoyam GH¢500.00 per sack; a bunch of unripe plantains GH¢70.00.

A carton of fish pegged at GH¢400.00 and Tuna GH¢500.00 and a crate of tomatoes GH¢1,400 for the local and GH¢2,000.00 for the foreign ones.