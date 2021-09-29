Content Creator efobanks Wins Award At Global Movies, Influential Awards 

A popular Ghanaian Content Creator based in Quatar, Stanley Komla Heh has won an award as the best content creator in the 2021 Global Movies and Influential Award (GMIA).

The award ceremony took place on 18th September 20201.

Early last month the famous content creator expressed his views on the challenges he faces as a Ghanaian content creator living in the diaspora.

According to him, even though work and the environment he lives in have not been too friendly for his kind of content, he still pushed hard to give his audience what they expect and beyond.

Speaking to the media in an interview after receiving the award, he urged all Ghanaians to keep supporting efobanks comedy and also expect more bigger trends in the future.

efobanks recently swept a similar award at the Global Spotlight Awards 2020 which was held on July 17, 2021.

By Prosper AGBENYEGA