COP26 and matters arising so far

Proceedings at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, enter the final week of Ministerial or Political sessions on Monday November 8.

Deliberations for the first week, which started on October 31, featured hectic technical negotiations made up of meetings and side-line activities attended by some Heads of State and governments, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and other world leaders.

The world leaders committed more to help reduce global emissions as well as to fund the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of developing countries, especially, who are experiencing the most impact of climate change.

The week of the negotiations also featured an opening session also called the plenary and a World Leader’s Summit where leaders spoke about actions being taken to help in attaining emission reduction to 1.5 Celsius.

Some countries also hosted side-events in their pavilions showcasing what their state institutions and agencies were doing towards the global fight.

COP26 is hosting three main meetings-the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) as well as the 5th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA).

Dr Antwi Boasiako Amoah, Deputy Director, in charge of Climate Change at the Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Coordinator of the National Adaptation Planning, explained to the Ghana News Agency in Glasgow that the COP, the CMP and the CMA, were the decision-making bodies in relation to the implementation of the Convention, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement, respectively.

He said the pre-session, which was also very important, gave participating countries, including the African group, the Alliance of Latin American countries, the Alliance of Small Island States, and the G77 and China, the opportunity to prepare before the main negotiations started.

He said in the second political session, all issues that the technical representatives of countries and regional blocks could not address during the week one negotiations would be taken over by the political heads.

He said issues, including Responses Measures, Adaptation Fund, Article six issues involving effort countries are taking to reduce emissions, voluntary markets, finance items, long term finance would be discussed at the ministerial level.

“We are expecting that we get a good decision on the issue of financial flow to developing countries at the end of this crucial ministerial meeting,” Dr Amoah said.

In the first week, the Ghana News Agency observed daily long queues at the entrance of the centre with the mandatory stringent security and COVID-19 Lateral Flow Tests checks.

In the cold city weather, which some Scotland dwellers described as fair, were groups of persons and individuals holding their national flags, placards and megaphones drawing attention to varied issues.

A campaigner who gave her name as Farida, said they were at the COP to fight for freedom for their people and that their President had remained in power for more than 35 years.

Another, an Evangelist called James Alexander, was seen with his megaphone preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, asking all the people attending the COP to repent from their wicked ways because “Jesus Christ is coming soon to judge all humanity.”

Asked whether he believed in the Climate fights, he said “all is vanity.”

Other campaigners, including workers and activists hold pockets of campaigns daily.

There were massive demonstrations by various groups at the close of the week-long sessions, causing heavy traffic in the city.

Over 30,000 delegates, including 125 world leaders are participating in the ongoing COP26 on the theme: “Keeping 1.5 alive-ensuring it is still possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.”

The Organisers, the UK Government and the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat, said opportunities normally available at COP were limited at this year’s conference due to COVID-19 protocols, with capacity of meeting rooms reduced in line with ‘social distancing’ rule.

The Conference will end on November 12, 2021.