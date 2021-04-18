Health authorities in Germany have reported 23,804 new coronavirus infections and 219 new deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control within one day.

This is according to figures from Saturday morning, with later changes or additions by the RKI possible during the day.

In its latest situation report from Friday evening, the RKI writes: “After a temporary decline in case numbers over the Easter holidays, the strong increase in case numbers continues.” The numbers had risen particularly in the younger age groups.

On Saturday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 24,097 new infections and 246 new deaths within one day.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 160.7 nationwide, according to RKI data on Saturday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence rate as 160.1, four weeks ago it had been 99.9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 3,123,077 proven infections with the coronavirus in Germany. The actual total number is probably much higher, as many infections are not detected.

The RKI gave the number of those who recovered as about 2,765,100. The total number of people who have died from or involved a confirmed infection with the coronavirus rose to 79,847.

The nationwide seven-day reinfection rate, or R-value, was 1.24, a rise from the previous day’s 1.18, according to the RKI situation report on Friday evening. This means that 100 infected people on average infect 124 more people.

“The seven-day R-value is above 1, which means that the number of cases is still increasing,” the report said.

The R-value represents the infection incidence eight to 16 days ago. If the R-value is below 1 for a longer period of time, the number of infections is decreasing; if it is continuously above 1, the number of cases is increasing.