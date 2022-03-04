Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of self styled Kokrobite Chief, Nii Ofei III

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a self-styled chief of Kokrobite, Nii Ofei III for engaging in various crimes in the area, including threatening to kill the head of the Nii Arde Nkpa Family.

Six other persons, who are the accomplices of the fake chief have also been grabbed and remanded into police custody by the same court.

The court earlier issued a bench warrant for the arrest of all the accused, who were said to have escaped while wielding guns and other offensive weapons at a ceremony at Kokrobite, Accra.

They are Asafoatse Ataatie, Ataa Yaw Oshipi, Gyan, also known as (aka) Top, Korley Tse aka Shark, Ofei, and Joshua aka Land guard.

The accused together and four others on bail were arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, intentionally causing unlawful damage, the threat of death, and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh adjourned the case to March 9.

The accused reportedly ignored several criminal summons served on them and two others, Nii Offei, Nukman Kwame Agbo, currently at large.

The court granted a total of GH¢2 million to Ahene Emmanuel, Stephen Nii Kwei Laryea, Samuel Ofei and Noah Acquah with a common surety, who should be gainfully employed and earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.

The accused were arrested upon a report made to the police by Mr Tagoe, the head of the Nii Arde Nkpa Royal Family, owners of the Plerno, Langma, Kokrobite and Tuba lands.

Inspector Eric Pobee said on January 6, 2022, an announcement was made at the Kokrobite Information Center that, Mr Tagoe will address the community on a ruling of an Accra High Court dated December 4, 2021.

He said that while the family was preparing for the event, Ahene Emmanuel, organized and led a group of Iand guards (accused) to the center wielding pump action guns and other offensive weapons.

Prosecution alleged that the accused verbally issued threats at the center that, if the head of the family dared to come to the place, they will kill him.

Insp Pobee said the accused posted video footage on social media to prove their intention to kill Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe.

He said first accused commanded his group and they destroyed canopies, chairs, tables, and spinning machines at the event center.

Insp Pobee said Samuel Ofori Otchie alias Holy, Korley Tse, alias Shark and one Ofoe were seen on video wielding pump action guns and shooting indiscriminately, scaring all who were gathered at the event.

He said the accused were arrested from their hideout at Kokrobite and during the investigation, the first accused admitted to the offence and mentioned Nii Offei III as the one who ordered him to stop the event.

