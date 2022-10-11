Court jails two ‘landguards’ 15 years each for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two ‘landguards’ to 15 years imprisonment each for robbery.

Philip Owusu Agyekum, alias “Otanfo” and Armah Boye, alias “Osheen Tilapia” denied conspiring to rob a couple but found culpable after trial.

Meanwhile, Seidu Mahama, alias Mallam Seidu, who was charged with the two was found to be innocent and was acquitted and discharged.

Others are still on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that the complainants were Albert Allotey and Irene Adubea Parker Allotey who were married couple and jointly residing in their private house at Bortianor Red Top.

The convicts, he said were land guards at Bortianor and on January 25, 2017, at about 1830 hours, five masked men all armed with AK 47 and pistols broke into the complainants’ house amidst assault and threat of death.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said they succeeded in robbing Mr Allotey of his Sea Blue Honda CRV 4×4 car with registration number GE 7997-16, one 42 inches flat screen television set, one Hisense 28 inches flat screen television, one Multi TV decoder, one DSTV decoder, one Hoofer sound system unit, five assorted mobile phones and GHC 550.00.

He said not satisfied, the convicts robbed Mrs Allotey of her blue Toyota Corolla with the registration number GW 686-17 and assorted jewelry valued at GHC5,000.00 and bolted.

A report was made to the Police and investigation led to the arrest of Mahama per his black Honda saloon car with the registration GR 3126-13, which they used for the robbery.

He said the same car, which was also used to escort the two stolen vehicles of the complainants out of their house was identified by a witness who saw the unusual quick movement of the complainants’ stolen vehicle from their house.

The prosecution said the police traced the identity of the Honda saloon car with the number GR 3126-13 to the house of Mahama at Bortianor and he admitted ownership of the vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested on January 31, 2017.

It said the Regional Crime Officer later organised an identification parade where Mr Allotey identified Mahama as one of those who came to their house to rob them.

The prosecution said on April 04, 2017, Mr Allotey informed the police that he had identified Boye as a member of the gang that had robbed him.

Boye was arrested and after investigation he was charged.

The prosecution said on June 30, 2017, intelligence led to the arrest of Agyekum who was wanted in connection with the robbery.

It said during investigations, Mr Allotey identified Agyekum as the leader of the gang that had attacked and robbed him.

Others, who were in the company of Agyekum before his arrest are on the run.