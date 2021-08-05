Court remands man over robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded a 45-year-old man into police custody for allegedly robbing a woman.

Nelson Mensah has denied the offence and he is to make his next appearance on August 19, 2021.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Mrs Sussana Eduful that Madam Joyce Agyeman, a businesswoman, was the complainant in the case.

On June 20, 2021, at about 0145 hours, she woke up from bed and was going to her kitchen to get some water when she met Nelson standing close to her dining table, all dressed in black.

Police Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the complainant, who became afraid, shouted and asked who he was and what he wanted.

He said accused pushed her down, warned her not to scream further else, he would kill her, dragging her to the bedroom.

Prosecution said at knife point, he ordered her to surrender all her money, phones and valuables and later grabbed her lady’s handbag and took GHS12,000.00 cash, iPhone and an ipad2 from it.

Not satisfied, Nelson also dragged the woman to her living room and took a Bose portable smart speaker, Bose ware music system cd/dvd player and Macbook, abandoned her and bolted with the booty.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the complainant made a formal report with the Police. Intelligence led to the retrieval of the iPad 2 at Adjiriganor, his (Nelson’s) wife’s room.

When the wife was questioned, she told the Police that Nelson had brought it home and kept it in the room, subsequently, she led police to Akyem Maase, leading to his arrest. The complainant’s Bose portable smart speaker and Macbook computer were found on him.

He said Nelson denied the offence during investigations and told the Police that he bought the items from one Promise whom he refused to lead police to.

Nelson again told investigators that he sent the iPhone to a repairer at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle for the iCloud to be removed to enable him use it but he could not lead police to arrest the said repairer.

Prosecution said based on the information, Nelson was arraigned whilst efforts were being made to arrest the others.