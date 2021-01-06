Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor, Obuasi East District Director of Health Services, has charged health workers in the area not to relent in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said though health workers in the area had demonstrated greater commitment and dedication in the fight against the spread of the virus in the area, there was the need for them to continue to work hard until the virus was totally eradicated from the District.

“The task ahead of us is herculean but with the commitment we have demonstrated so far, we can surmount it,” she told a meeting of the District Health Executive Platform (DHEP), which has been formed to help mitigate the spread of the virus in the area.

The platform is made up of the District Health Director, Representatives from the District Assembly, Christian Health Association of Ghana, private hospitals, and AngloGold Ashanti Hospital.

It was inaugurated on November 18, last year, to design and implement effective measures that would help reduce the further spread of the virus in the District.

Members of the Platform are expected to hold monthly meetings, offer training programs, contact tracing, case management and educational programs on the Coronavirus disease in the various communities in the District.

Madam Gborgblorvor reminded the public to stick to the safety protocols- wear an approved face mask that covers the nose and mouth in public spaces, maintain a social distance of at least two meters when possible, wash hands frequently with soap under running water, and avoid public gatherings unless absolutely necessary.

Members at the meeting resolved to monitor and see the impact of the workshop on Screening and Triaging in their various facilities over the ensuing months.

On the new arrangement for sample taking within the District, members agreed on new measures that would increase the efficiency of systems which were already in place for transporting samples to KCCR for testing, while also making the most out of the limited resources for testing at AGA Hospital to make timely decisions in critically ill patients suspected to have COVID-19.

To ameliorate the challenges with the coordination of referrals of suspected and confirmed cases, the DHEP agreed to enhance communication among the health facilities within the District.