The World Wide Web is truly worldwide today. Not only a fun way to pass time, the internet has grown into a world by itself and is a game-changer in the real world as well. From Web1 as the first iteration, which was a “hyperlinked information system,” to Web2, where attention became currency and barriers vanished, the internet has come a long way. But now, even Web2 has its issues. Hence, we’re about to witness the rise of a new era of the internet, Web3. More intuitive and forward, Web3 is going to be meteoric, and blockchain technology is going to be right at the heart of it. This is why Arman Arzumanyan believes that crypto and NFTs will write the future of Web3.

Arman Arzumanyan is an entrepreneur and tech enthusiast whose opinion on the subjects is greatly valued by those around him. From a young age, Arman knew he did not want to take the traditional route through life. His entrepreneurial ventures were unconventional but yielded results. Having spearheaded many successful businesses, he knows the value of futuristic thinking. It is this same vision that attracted him to cryptocurrency and NFTs. Manifestations of blockchain technology, crypto and NFTs are all the rage right now. And Arman believes they’re going to become even more crucial going forward. Crypto is quickly gaining prominence and credibility as a mode of trade and investment, while NFTs are evolving the world of art and business. Both options, while seemingly volatile at first, are incredibly secure and give great returns. The high encryption levels are an added advantage.

Web3 will try to mitigate the problems of Web2, which are mainly safety, privacy, and ownership. The blockchain technology behind crypto and NFTs will make the web safer, more accessible, and better to manage. As crypto and NFTs are born from futuristic technology, it will be easier to integrate them into new forms. And because of the nature of the technology, they have a high potential to keep evolving with the times.

The metaverse and Web3 will change the world as we know it. Hence, knowledge of these technologies is going to be extremely crucial. Crypto and NFTs are excellent introductions. And if, as Arman Arzumanyan believes, they are going to write the future of Web3, we better start learning the blockchain alphabet right away.