Customs clearance stakeholders receive refresher training on ICUMS

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with Ghana Link Network Services, has organized a series of refresher trainings on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for port stakeholders across the country.

The training aimed to ensure that the ICUMS platform provide value to stakeholders across the Customs clearance process in Ghana.

Mr Raymond Amaglo, the Director of Operations for Ghana Link Network Services, briefing the media said this year’s training covered the new additions to the ICUMS system on a range of topics.

Mr Amaglo said participants were schooled on the use of the ICUMS platform, customs procedures, and regulations, as well as best practices for customs clearance processes.

“The ICUMS is a game-changer in the way we do business at the ports. It has significantly reduced the time and cost of doing business while also ensuring the integrity and security of goods and our borders,” he said.

He added that the ICUMS platform had revolutionized customs processes in Ghana by integrating all stakeholders involved in the customs clearance process, comprising of shippers, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), freight forwarders, customs officials, and other regulatory bodies.

He gave the assurance that the two outfits were committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the ICUMS.

He added that Ghana Link believed the system would play a crucial role in improving the competitiveness of Ghana’s ports and boost the economic growth and development of the nation.

He explained that the success of the ICUMS platform was closely tied to the level of knowledge and skills that stakeholders possessed.

He noted it accounted for the reason the company was investing so much in organizing these training programmes to ensure that everyone involved in the customs clearance process was up to date with the latest trends and technologies.

Mr. Amaglo expressed delight at the positive feedback received from the stakeholders, saying, it was an indication that they found the programmes to be very beneficial, and have gained a lot of valuable insights into how to use the ICUMS system more effectively.

The first phase of the refresher training programme focused on the various MDAs on ICUMS and officials of the Trade Department of all Commercial Banks in Ghana.

The second phase covered the Association of Customs House Agents, Ghana, the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana, and the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana.

Others were the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Importers & Exporters Association of Ghana as well as Self-Declarants and Direct Applicants (Embassies & Foreign Missions).