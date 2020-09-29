The Ministry of Communications, through the National Cyber Security Centre, will hold its annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) from October 1 to 31, 2020.

The month-long event will be conducted through physical engagements (under strict COVID-19 protocols) and the use of virtual platforms, including live streaming on NCSAMTV, Facebook, YouTube and updated across various social media pages such as Instagram and Twitter.

This year’s theme is: “Cybersecurity in the Era of CoVID-19,” aimed at reflecting on the current cybersecurity trends as a result of the increasing use of digital platforms by individuals, businesses and governments for socio-economic activities in view of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by Naa Korkoi Essah, the Head of Public Relations, Ministry of Communications, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, explained that the event would involve leadership sessions, panel discussions, workshops and media engagements to intensify capacity building and awareness creation on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues among Ghanaians.

Recognised as the leading event within the cybersecurity space, NCSAM would educate children, the public, businesses and Government stakeholders on cyber hygiene best practices, consistent with the Safer Digital Ghana campaign.

The statement said there would be weekly high-level events including a “Forum on Impact of COVID-19 on Ghana’s Digitalization Agenda.”

It would also see to the launch of the Month and protection of children online.

The speakers would include Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications, Madam Stephanie S. Sullivan, United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Anne-Claire Dufay, Country Representative of UNICEF Ghana, and Mr George Nenyi Andah, Deputy Communications Minister.

The statement said the event would attract collaboration from Ghana’s cybersecurity partners such as the Council of Europe, UNICEF, Security Governance Initiative of the US Government and the Freedom Online Coalition.

“COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life and this event will focus on how our children, the public, businesses as well as government institutions can ensure utmost protection of their online activities whilst utilising digital platforms,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was quoted as saying.

The official hashtag for the event is #NCSAM2020 and #SaferDigitalGhana.