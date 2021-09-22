Czech President Zeman released from hospital

Czech President Milos Zeman has been released from hospital after more than a week.

According to the CTK agency, the 76-year-old left the Central Military Hospital in Prague on Wednesday.

The first working meetings with politicians were already scheduled for the afternoon.

According to his spokesman, Zeman had received medical treatment for lack of fluids and exhaustion.

Former president Vaclav Klaus, who was examined in the same hospital for high blood pressure, could already be released home on Friday.

The information policy of Zeman’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek, who had not given any information about the head of state’s state of health for days, had caused criticism.

He now went on the counterattack and accused critics of the president of “hypocrisy.”

Former Czechoslovak and Czech president Vaclav Havel (1936-2011) had spent more than 200 days in hospital, the spokesman argued. Havel’s health had been severely affected after his prison terms as a dissident during socialism.