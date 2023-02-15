Dagliga Primary School needs renovation – Headmaster

Mr Roger Atidoor, Head teacher of Dagliga Primary School in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has appealed to Government, Non-Governmental Organisations and philanthropists to help renovate the school to enhance teaching and learning.

He said the school, which was in such a deplorable state, posed a lot of danger to the pupils and teachers and as a result, affected teaching and learning.

A visit to the school by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that almost all plastering of the school block has been removed with visible cracks on the walls including concrete floors while some of the designed blocks of the veranda were weak, shaking and the verge of collapse.

The doors and windows of some of the classrooms were either completely removed or half removed without locks.

At the basic one school, more than half of the chalk board was removed, compelling the teacher of the class to write on the remaining portion of it.

Mr Atidoor expressed worry that safety of staff and the pupils could not be guaranteed going forward if immediate help was not in sight for the school to be renovated.

He said apart from the school feeding the pupils benefiting and the relentless efforts of the teachers, there was nothing in the school block that was appealing to motivate the pupils.

’’I salute the pupils for coming to school and that is because children by their nature want things that are attractive but when you look at this school, absolutely nothing looks attractive apart from the feeding and the efforts by teachers in ensuring teaching and learning goes unabated,’’ he said.

He added that the school with a total population of 185 pupils was also faced with the problem of inadequate furniture and stated that basic one had 40 pupils with nine dual desks, in basic four, there were 29 pupils with seven dual desks and likewise the other classrooms.

Ms Agnes Anamoo, District Chief Executive Officer, confirmed the challenges and appeal for renovation by the school authorities to the GNA when contacted.

According to her, the school had been added to a GETFUND social intervention project to be renovated, and said the school stood to benefit from a Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

The SOCO project is a multi- country US$450 million credit facility to be implemented in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin with the aim to provide support to the Northern parts of the Gulf of Guinea Countries which suffer instabilities due to food insecurity, climate change, conflict and violence.

She appealed to the general public to come to the aid of the school because of the dire nature of the issues and the unforeseen circumstances that may pose a threat to the lives of staff and pupils of the school.