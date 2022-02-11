Dan Botwe directs Regional Ministers to submit reports on MMDCEs’ conduct

Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development has directed Regional Ministers to submit reports on the conduct of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said the Ministry would not tolerate any misconduct from any MMDCE that would make the government unpopular in the eyes of the populace and asked the RMs to check them and report accordingly.

Mr Botwe gave the directive when he was speaking at the opening session of a three-day leadership and management refresher course for MMDCEs drawn from the Bono, Ahafo, Ashanti and Western North held in Sunyani.

Organized by the Ministry, the refresher course aimed at empowering the MMDCEs to re-strategize and find practical approaches to tackle local government challenges.

Mr Botwe ordered the MMDCEs to also submit quarterly reports on development planning in their respective localities.

He said effective feedback remained essential in development processes, saying, the Ministry had put in place mechanisms to track development process at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Mr Botwe said any Chief Executive who failed to provide concrete and genuine reports would be sanctioned accordingly and reminded the MMDCEs of Act 936 which mandated them to also develop interest in the activities of non-governmental organisations.

The sector Minister said it remained the responsibility of the MMDCEs to ensure that the living conditions of Ghanaians were improved and urged them to formulate realistic policies and programmes in that regard.

Mr Botwe said good and cordial relationships between the MMDCEs and the local people, particularly traditional authorities, were pre-requisites to push forward development in the communities within their respective jurisdiction.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister reminded the MMDCEs it remained their core mandate to lead the drive for sustainable development, and urged them to make themselves easily accessible to the local people.

“You must serve as good ambassadors of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, she said and asked the MMDCEs to be innovative in revenue generation and mobilize the required resources needed for development to advance the Ghana beyond aid agenda.