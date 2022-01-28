Dangote tops them all on Forbes richest Africans list

Forbes has released its top 20 list of Africa’s richest people this year, with Nigerian multi-billionaire, Aliko Dangote still topping the list.

He has held the position for the eleventh time.

Forbes used stock prices and currency exchange rates from January 19, 2022 to measure the net worths of Africa’s richest people.

Billionaires from seven African countries made the list. South Africa and Egypt have the most with five each followed by Nigeria with three billionaires.

Ghana is still waiting to make its first entry on the Forbes Africa richest list.

Below are the full lists of Africa richest people

1 Aliko Dangote $13.9 B 64 cement, sugar

2 Johann Rupert $11 B 71 luxury goods

3 Nicky Oppenheimer $8.7 B 76 diamonds

4 Nassef Sawiris $8.6 B 61 construction, investments

5 Abdulsamad Rabiu $7 B 61 cement, sugar

6 Mike Adenuga $6.7 B 68 telecom, oil

7 Issad Rebrab $5.1 B 78 food

8 Naguib Sawiris $3.4 B 67 telecom

9 Patrice Motsepe $3.1 B 59 mining

10 Koos Bekker $2.7 B 69 media, investments

11 Strive Masiyiwa $2.7 B 60 telecom

12 Mohamed Mansour $2.5 B 74 diversified

13 Aziz Akhannouch $2.2 B 61 petroleum, diversified

14 Michiel Le Roux $1.7 B 72 banking

15 Othman Benjelloun $1.5 B 89 banking, insurance

16 Mohammed Dewji $1.5 B 46 diversified

17 Youssef Mansour $1.5 B 76 diversified

18 Yasseen Mansour $1.1 B 60 diversified