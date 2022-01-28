Dangote tops them all on Forbes richest Africans list

Forbes has released its top 20 list of Africa’s richest people this year, with Nigerian multi-billionaire, Aliko Dangote still topping the list.
He has held the position for the eleventh time.
Billionaires from seven African countries made the list. South Africa and Egypt have the most with five each followed by Nigeria with three billionaires.
Ghana is still waiting to make its first entry on the Forbes Africa richest list.
Below are the full lists of Africa richest people
2 Johann Rupert $11 B 71 luxury goods
4 Nassef Sawiris $8.6 B 61 construction, investments
5 Abdulsamad Rabiu $7 B 61 cement, sugar
7 Issad Rebrab $5.1 B 78 food
8 Naguib Sawiris $3.4 B 67 telecom
9 Patrice Motsepe $3.1 B 59 mining
10 Koos Bekker $2.7 B 69 media, investments
11 Strive Masiyiwa $2.7 B 60 telecom
12 Mohamed Mansour $2.5 B 74 diversified
13 Aziz Akhannouch $2.2 B 61 petroleum, diversified
14 Michiel Le Roux $1.7 B 72 banking
15 Othman Benjelloun $1.5 B 89 banking, insurance
16 Mohammed Dewji $1.5 B 46 diversified
17 Youssef Mansour $1.5 B 76 diversified
18 Yasseen Mansour $1.1 B 60 diversified