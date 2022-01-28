Dangote tops them all on Forbes richest Africans list

aliko dangote
aliko dangote

Forbes has released its top 20 list of Africa’s richest people this year, with Nigerian multi-billionaire, Aliko Dangote still topping the list. 

He has held the position for the eleventh time.

Forbes used stock prices and currency exchange rates from January 19, 2022 to measure the net worths of Africa’s richest people.

Billionaires from seven African countries made the list. South Africa and Egypt have the most with five each followed by Nigeria with three billionaires.

Ghana is still waiting to make its first entry on the Forbes Africa richest list.

Below are the full lists of Africa richest people

1         Aliko Dangote    $13.9 B 64           cement, sugar

2           Johann Rupert    $11 B     71           luxury goods

3           Nicky Oppenheimer         $8.7 B    76           diamonds

4           Nassef Sawiris    $8.6 B    61           construction, investments

5           Abdulsamad Rabiu            $7 B       61           cement, sugar

6           Mike Adenuga    $6.7 B    68           telecom, oil

7           Issad Rebrab       $5.1 B    78           food

8           Naguib Sawiris   $3.4 B    67           telecom

9           Patrice Motsepe               $3.1 B    59           mining

10        Koos Bekker        $2.7 B    69           media, investments

11        Strive Masiyiwa  $2.7 B    60           telecom

12        Mohamed Mansour         $2.5 B    74           diversified

13        Aziz Akhannouch               $2.2 B    61           petroleum, diversified

14        Michiel Le Roux $1.7 B    72           banking

15        Othman Benjelloun          $1.5 B    89           banking, insurance

16        Mohammed Dewji            $1.5 B    46           diversified

17        Youssef Mansour              $1.5 B    76           diversified

18        Yasseen Mansour             $1.1 B    60           diversified

