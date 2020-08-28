The Danish Government, through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), has presented a vehicle and IT equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The items are to strengthen the GIS’ capacity to combat irregular migration.The items were, a 4×4 Mitsubishi Pajero, 20 Laptop Computers, five Desktop Computers, five Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), three forensic magnifiers, 320 magnifiers, a digital camera and two printers.

The presentation formed part of the Danish Government’s Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG) project, to support the Government of Ghana (GoG) in strengthening her institutional and operational capacities to manage irregular migration flows.

Mr Ambrosw Dery, the Minister for the Interior, who received the items on behalf of GIS, said the support by the Danish Government was an example of a practical cooperation that existed between the Governments of Denmark and Ghana.

He said securing the border and effectively managing migration were extremely important for the country, and that, the presentation would support the government’s efforts in that regard.

“Internal peace, public safety and security and social stability are necessary components for development,” he added.

The Minister, therefore, thanked the Danish Government for their kind support, which he said, would help advance the mission of the GIS through the implementation of the SMMIG project.

The Deputy Head of Mission in-charge of Cooperation, Birgit La Cour Madsen, commended the GIS and the implementing agency, ICMPD, for making the donation possible, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the SMMIG project, which was scheduled to end in November this year, had been extended to the next 12 months.

That, she said, also allowed some amendments to the project to include; the provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and the capacity building of 300 personnel of the GIS to manage travelers with any health related issue.

“This will not only help manage the current pandemic at the frontiers when borders are eventually re-opened but also strengthen the capacity of GIS to manage similar situation in the future,” she added.

Ms Madsen urged Ghanaians not to only make the continuous and collective effort to fight and eradicate COVID-19, but to also ensure that the 2020 elections were conducted in the spirit of fairness and peace, which she said, has become the hallmark of the Ghanaian democracy.

She assured the government of the continuous support of the Danish Government, adding, “A well-trained Immigration Officer specialised in document fraud detection would require magnifiers and IT equipment

She noted: “It is my sincere hope that today’s presentation to the Document Fraud Expertise Centre (DFEC) and the Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Department (PPMED) of the GIS will make substantial contribution in combating document fraud and tackle irregular migration, head on.”

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) expressed gratitude to the Danish Government for the support, and assured them that the items would be put into good use to fight irregular migration.

He said the project had so far helped in strengthening the capacity of the personnel of the Service in the areas of intelligence gathering, information exchange and document inspection.

“The items will help address some pressing issues and assist PPMED in contributing to effective coordination and implementation of the GIS strategic plan as well as enhance the work of DFEC in detecting forged and falsified travel documents,” he stated.