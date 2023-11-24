Darkua’s ECHO Receives Over 500,000 Streams Across All Streaming Platforms

Ghanaian Afrofusion artist Darkua has achieved a significant career milestone with her single ‘Echo’. The song has surpassed 500,000 total streams across all major streaming platforms since its release in June 2023.

In ‘Echo’, Darkua takes listeners on a journey of sexual self-discovery, using her sultry voice to encourage them to take control. Through the seamless blend of Afrobeats and R&B, Darkua establishes herself as a versatile musician who transcends genres.

Following the release of ‘Echo’, Darkua has accomplished several achievements, including being named Apple Music Up Next Artist: Ghana for June, as well as being featured on the cover of Spotify Sizzlers playlist. She has also been featured as the face of On The Radar: Afrosoul on Audiomack, and as the cover of Boomplay’s Girl Vibes Playlist.

To end the year on a high note, Darkua is scheduled to perform at various events, giving her the opportunity to connect more closely with her fans.

With her soothing harmonies and vocals, ‘Echo’ is a perfect addition to any intimate late-night playlist.

Stream ECHO: https://ditto.fm/echo-darkua