Data Analysts Rank Most Future-Proof Job Amid AI Workforce Shifts

Data Analysts and Scientists emerge as the most resilient occupation in an AI-driven economy, according to a study by Hostinger evaluating roles projected to thrive through 2030.

The analysis, based on automation risk, labor demand growth, and projected openings, awarded the role a near-perfect score of 99.22%, citing 25.6% labor demand growth and 92,900 annual job openings.

Information Security Analysts follow closely with a score of 92.44%, bolstered by the fastest labor demand growth (32.7%) as global cybersecurity concerns escalate. Despite a 48% automation risk, the field anticipates 76,800 yearly openings. Strategic Advisors rank third (88.89%), leveraging low automation risk (29%) and reliance on human decision-making.

Notably, Accountants and Auditors, though scoring lowest among the top 10 (22.30%), claim the highest projected annual openings (130,800), reflecting enduring demand despite automation challenges. Roles like Human Resources Specialists (85.49%) and Training and Development Specialists (83.58%) underscore the growing emphasis on workforce adaptation and skill-building in evolving industries.

“AI excels at data processing, but human judgment and ethics remain irreplaceable in critical decisions,” said Tomas Rasymas, Head of AI at Hostinger. The study highlights a divide: tech-centric roles face higher automation risks, while strategic and human-centric professions thrive on irreplaceable soft skills.

As AI reshapes industries, occupations combining technical expertise with adaptive strategies—such as Compliance Officers (65.28%) and Lawyers (78.15%)—retain relevance. Conversely, Database Professionals (63.44%) and ICT Support Technicians (63.19%) grapple with automation but maintain steady demand due to infrastructure needs.