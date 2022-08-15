DCE inspects roads affected by floods in Wa West

Madam Vida Diorotey, the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), at the weekend, toured some areas in the district that were affected by a heavy downpour about a week ago to ascertain the damages caused and empathised with the affected communities.

The visit to Dorimon-Dabo and Dorimon-Buka among others was also to assure the people of the government’s commitment to re-fixing the roads.

“I visited the communities with the Department of Feeder Roads to assess some roads that were affected by the last heavy downpour that caused some of the bridges to be cut off by the floods”, she said.

Videos and pictures that were shared on social media indicates, that the Dorimon-Dabo road has been cut off by floods after a heavy downpour making pupils and other commuters stranded in the area

The DCE acknowledged the challenges the people were facing due to the bad state of the roads and said she was lobbying with the appropriate quarters to get the roads fixed to help reduce their plight and to help improve socio-economic activities in those areas.

Madam Diorotey advised the community to resort to self-help initiatives to mitigate some of the challenges, saying “I will do all things possible to help you out of your predicaments.”

Meanwhile,, government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways has cut the sod for the rehabilitation of 670 km of access roads linking some food production areas to market centres across eight Municipalities and Districts in the Region.

She said roads in the Wa West District were also to benefit from the 35 million Euros road rehabilitation project, which was a component of the grand 145 million Euros European Union – Ghana Agricultural Programme (EU-GAP).

The project was expected to be executed within the first 24 months of sod cutting, but after over a year of the sod cutting ceremony (May 2021), works on the selected roads were yet to commence.