Debate Heats Up Over Ghana’s Next Sports Minister Appointment

With Ghana set to usher in a new government in January 2025, discussions about who will take on the crucial role of Sports Minister are gaining momentum.

Among the names circulating in the media are Samson Deen, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Herbert Mensah, and Hon. Kobe Woyome. Of these, Deen has emerged as a leading contender, backed by his impressive credentials and proven leadership in sports administration both in Ghana and across Africa.

Samson Deen, currently serving as the President of the African Paralympic Committee, is widely regarded for his transformative work in advancing para sports and fostering inclusivity throughout the continent. His leadership saw the successful hosting of the first-ever African Para Games in Accra, an event that marked a significant milestone in the region’s sporting history. Additionally, Deen played an integral role in the organization of the 13th African Games, where he oversaw transport logistics as Head of Transport, a position that highlighted his meticulous attention to detail and organizational expertise.

Beyond his sports management achievements, Deen is also a successful entrepreneur and founder of the African Origin Group of Companies, underscoring his ability to combine business acumen with his passion for sports development. His previous roles in football, including time with prominent clubs such as King Faisal SC, Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC, and Heart of Lions, further bolster his understanding of sports dynamics in Ghana.

Deen’s leadership extends to the National Sports Authority (NSA), where he and Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, have both served on the board and been key players in the planning and execution of the 13th African Games. Their collaboration has been lauded as a successful example of sports governance in Ghana, with Deen’s influence being particularly noted for his ability to bridge various sports sectors and promote unity.

Although other figures such as Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa, and Hon. Woyome, a Member of Parliament and experienced sports committee member, are also considered for the post, it is Deen’s broad expertise in both sports management and business that makes him a standout candidate. His balanced approach to leadership and his ability to navigate complex sports landscapes are qualities that set him apart from his peers.

As the nation eagerly awaits the official announcement of the new Sports Minister, the anticipation surrounding Samson Deen’s potential appointment continues to build. Many believe that his vision, commitment, and experience make him the ideal choice to drive Ghana’s sports sector toward greater inclusivity, innovation, and international success. Deen’s leadership could shape the future of sports in Ghana, leaving a lasting legacy of growth and achievement in the country’s sporting landscape.