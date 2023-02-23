Decomposing body of a 55-year-old man found at Mankessim

The decomposing body of a 55-year-old man, identified by neighbours as Kwame Entsie, has been retrieved from his room at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The corpse was found by residents on Monday, February 20, 2023, around 17:30 hours after a strong stench had engulfed the area for hours.

His remains have since been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

For now, it is not clear what killed him, but some residents who pleaded anonymity said he had been sick for a while.

A neighbour indicated that Mr Entsie used to sell cassettes before travelling to Gambia with his family, but he recently returned home very sick.

The source said the man was often seen in his house until a few days back.

“So, I suddenly remembered I have not seen him for some time, and I suspected something was wrong. I went to the bathroom which is just behind his window and saw flies hovering around and I quickly called for help,” hesaid.

Another neighbour recalled seeing him in his house the week before and therefore, did not think of his sudden death.

“I could smell a foul odour around my room, but I thought it was a dead animal. Later, I returned from the standpipe area and saw many people gathered in front of his room and I was told he is dead,” the source said.

The police in Mankessim have begun investigations into the case.