Democracy: CNPP Commends Justice Ekwo, Says Judiciary Now The Last Hope Of Nigerians

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja for temporarily declining to hear an application by Senator Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, seeking an order of the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from invalidating her declaration as winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Binani, had on Monday approached the court for leave to file an application for judicial review of the administrative decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made on April 16, 2023 in respect of her declaration as winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State which held on March 18 and the supplementary elections of April 15.

The CNPP, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted that the judiciary has by the court’s verdict saved the state from anarchy, saying that “it is now left for our Judges and Justices to rekindle the courage with which they delivered landmark judgments during the military dictatorship while delivering justice in all litigations on the 2023 general elections without fear or favour.”

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, “the judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man and as far as the Nigerian democracy is concerned today, only the judiciary ensure its sustenance in view of poor conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“This has become imperative as INEC, the supposed Independent electoral umpire, has failed the country by performing below expectations of majority of Nigerian people in the way and manner it conducted the general elections.

“On their path, most security agencies portrayed themselves as instruments in the hands of politicians and this was equally evident in Adamawa State where the police provided cover for the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Yusuf Hudu Ari, who usurped the powers of the Returning Officer for the Adamawa State governorship election.

“There were many instances where the security agencies deployed to states on election duties failed to protect the electorates and, as seen in some viral videos, allegedly provided cover for hoodlums who attacked and maimed innocent citizens whose sins were going out to exercise their franchise.

“The security agencies equally performed below President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives in post-2023 general elections in parts of the country.

“The courageous decision of Justice Inyang Ekwo on the experte order brought before the court foiled a civilian coup in Adamawa State.

“All Nigerians of good faith and lovers of democracy all over the world have their eyes fixed on the judiciary to restore hope in our people, especially the youths, and re-energise the confidence of the electorates who trusted INEC and went out to vote in the 2023 general elections”, the CNPP averred.