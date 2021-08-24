Desist from internal wrangling and support government – Agyei Anhwere

New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South constituency have been urged to avoid internal wrangling that could mar the performance of the government and cripple the party in the area.

Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament for the area, who made the call, also warned against early campaigning for presidential hopefuls in the 2024 elections since that could have serious consequences on the internal cohesion of the party.

Addressing delegates at their conference at Nkawie, he said the time was not yet for internal politics in the party and there was the need for all to unite and support the government to deliver to enable the party to maintain power in the 2024 general election.

Mr Agyei Anhwere called on the party members to tell the good story of the government in the communities and support the efforts by the government to bring socio-economic transformation in their areas.

Mr S.K Frimpong, Ashanti Regional Research Officer of the party, commended the constituency for scoring 80 per cent in the 2020 elections and placing 18 out of the 47 constituencies in the region.

He said the party was planning to sanction rowdy members to bring sanity and avoid creating political chances for the opposition in the region.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, the Municipal Chief Executive, called for patience since the government was on track to provide development to every corner of the country.

He said the country was working despite the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and stressed the need for the party members to support the government to succeed.