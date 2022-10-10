Desist from self-medication – Jacqueline Adapesha cautions public

Madam Jacqueline Adapesah a nurse with Chiana health center has cautioned Ghanaians especially the residents within Chiana Catchments area against the consumption of drugs without appropriate recommendation from certified doctors.

According to her, the issue of self-medication of Ghanaians especially among the youth was not only destroying lives but leading to the untimely death of many.

While the campaign against self-medication has been ongoing for years, several studies show that the prevalence of self-medication among adults in Africa is in ascendancy.

This, Madam Adapesah blamed on people patronizing medication based on suggestions from friends and family members.

“There are side effect of many drugs people take when they are not well but because they are not aware of these consequences it turns to have dangerous effects on them.

“Incorrect self-diagnosis may worsen the health condition of patients instead of providing relief.

“My advice is that patients should try to reach doctors to get proper medical advice. There may not be any adverse impact with the usage of regular medicines for patients in stage-1 but self-medication is dangerous for the patients in the second and third stages,” she said.

Madam Jacqueline Adapesah was speaking to the residents of Katiu during a community durbar organized by Sound mind foundation on 8th October 2022.